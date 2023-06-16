S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 77.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £650.07 million, a P/E ratio of -402.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 109.70 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 258 ($3.23). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at S4 Capital

S4 Capital Company Profile

In other news, insider Christopher S. Martin sold 2,087,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total value of £2,797,898.56 ($3,500,874.07). 21.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.