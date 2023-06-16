Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Ryman Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.