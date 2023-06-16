Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.
Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.
