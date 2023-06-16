RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 60,600 shares traded.

RTG Mining Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$41.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

RTG Mining Company Profile

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

