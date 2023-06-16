RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $7.81

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $7.46. RPC shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 460,065 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RES shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

RPC Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.57 million. RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

RPC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RPC by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in RPC by 84.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 132.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 109.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of RPC by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

