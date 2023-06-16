Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 270.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

