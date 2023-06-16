Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $107.88 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.12.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

