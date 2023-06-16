Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

RYCEY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

