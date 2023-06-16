Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 20,993 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $49,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $255.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day moving average of $176.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

