Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 131,407 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 131,407 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of TE Connectivity worth $105,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $133.45 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.54%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.