Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 21,459 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,927 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $53,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

EOG stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

