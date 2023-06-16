Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Broadcom worth $121,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $883.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $692.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.