Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $98,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 2.7 %

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $711.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $666.92 and its 200 day moving average is $691.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

