Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $86,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

