Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 82,544 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $77,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE EMR opened at $88.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

