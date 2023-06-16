Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $54,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,978,000 after acquiring an additional 481,581 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 308,532 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after acquiring an additional 236,718 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

