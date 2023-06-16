Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 17,020 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $71,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after buying an additional 112,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Linde by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.47.

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

LIN opened at $376.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.74 and a 200-day moving average of $344.91. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $378.50. The company has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.