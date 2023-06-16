Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Roblox Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $561,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $561,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 837,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,365,123. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

