Robert W. Baird Trims Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Target Price to $42.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

