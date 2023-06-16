Robert W. Baird Trims Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Target Price to $42.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Methode Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.