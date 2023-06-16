Robert Fauber Sells 418 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.85. 1,242,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $351.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.30.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

