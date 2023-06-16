RK Asset Management LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

RK Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 8.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

