RK Asset Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 4.1% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

