RK Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

RK Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Lincoln National makes up approximately 1.8% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $24.44 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

