Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Rio2 Stock Performance

Shares of RIOFF stock remained flat at C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,494. Rio2 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

