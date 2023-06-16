Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Shares Down 2%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 133,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 90,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.65.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current year.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

