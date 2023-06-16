Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) President Sells $154,100.00 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RVNC opened at $28.70 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 777,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.