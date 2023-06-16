Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) President Sells $154,100.00 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of RVNC opened at $28.70 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 777,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.