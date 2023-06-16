Reston Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $51.67.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

