Reston Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

