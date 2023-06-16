Reston Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,861 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $46.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.