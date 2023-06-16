Request Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $71.51 million and $581,110.27 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,159.82 or 0.99954301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002514 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07108348 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $716,524.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.