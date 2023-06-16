Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Sells $4,560,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $3,755,000.00.

Repay Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 1,307,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,850. The firm has a market cap of $759.61 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.95. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

