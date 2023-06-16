Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 63,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Renren Stock Up 8.5 %

Renren stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Renren has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $33.91.

Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

In other Renren news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $4,586,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renren by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Renren by 781.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

