Rempart Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,290 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. CGI accounts for about 4.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CGI worth $17,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $106.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. CGI had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

