Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCDTF shares. Barclays lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.