Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

RJF stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

