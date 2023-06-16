Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 61,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
RAVE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 10,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,658. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 66.57%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
