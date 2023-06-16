Ratio Wealth Group Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ratio Wealth Group reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ratio Wealth Group owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after acquiring an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $93.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

