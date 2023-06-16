Ratio Wealth Group Purchases 67,016 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ratio Wealth Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,016 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

