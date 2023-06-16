Ratio Wealth Group Has $15.78 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ratio Wealth Group grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 4.5% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $244.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

