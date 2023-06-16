RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Down 5.9%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.34. 118,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 419,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $697.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,626 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,800,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 783,026 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,999,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 492,653 shares during the last quarter.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

