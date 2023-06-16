Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Director Reginal Spiller Sells 1,950 Shares

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Range Resources Stock Up 6.1 %

Range Resources stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 616,000 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

