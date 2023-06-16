Range Financial Group LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.13. 663,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,936. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

