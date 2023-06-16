Range Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MED. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

NYSE MED traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,453. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $880.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

