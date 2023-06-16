Range Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of PM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.49. 1,613,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,214. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

