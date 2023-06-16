Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,719 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Eagle Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 246,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 1,800 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $86,679. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.40. 78,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,318. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $718.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

