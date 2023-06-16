Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,451 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.48. 189,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,001. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

