Range Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.19. 626,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,440. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

