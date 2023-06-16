Range Financial Group LLC Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,105,000 after buying an additional 443,609 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.96. 255,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,642. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

