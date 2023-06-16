Range Financial Group LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in HP by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. 1,535,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,316. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

