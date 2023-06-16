Range Financial Group LLC Has $509,000 Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Trading Down 0.4 %

BKE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 107,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,223. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.