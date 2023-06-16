Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,707. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.67.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.